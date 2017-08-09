OHP report: Driver of SUV in deadly Purcell crash was distracted

PURCELL, Okla. -- An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says the driver of an SUV in a deadly crash on Interstate 35 in Purcell in July was distracted when the crash occurred.

The report said the driver of a GMC Yukon and the driver of a semi truck were driving northbound on I-35, when the driver of the SUV, Erin Van Horn, hit the semi truck in the rear.

RELATED: Izzy Kitterman, Lauren Van Horn undergo surgery weeks after deadly Purcell crash

The report said it is "unknown" what Van Horn was distracted by before the crash, which happened just before 3:30 p.m. on July 17.

RELATED: Eight days after the deadly crash near Purcell that killed four, memorial services to be held

Four people died in the crash. They were identified as Elizabeth "Lizzie" Edwards, 13, and her brother Beck Kitterman, 11, Erin Van Horn, 40, and her 10-year-old son, Zachary Van Horn. All of the victims were from Jenks.

Beck Kitterman and Zachary Van Horn were not wearing seat belts, officials said.

Three people, Izzy Kitterman, 13 Lauren Van Horn, 13, and Sam Van Horn, 7, survived the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

Officials said they will continue to investigate the crash, but they don't plan to release more information on the crash.

