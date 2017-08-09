OHP report: Driver of SUV in deadly Purcell crash was distracted

Four people died in the crash. They were identified as Elizabeth "Lizzie" Edwards, 13, and her brother Beck Kitterman, 11, Erin Van Horn, 40, and her 10-year-old son, Zachary Van Horn. All of the victims were from Jenks.
Beck Kitterman and Zachary Van Horn were not wearing seat belts, officials said.
Three people, Izzy Kitterman, 13 Lauren Van Horn, 13, and Sam Van Horn, 7, survived the crash.
The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.
Officials said they will continue to investigate the crash, but they don't plan to release more information on the crash.