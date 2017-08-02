TULSA -- It is one step closer on the road to recovery for two of the survivors of the deadly crash in Purcell.



Izzy Kitterman underwent surgery to have a trach put in today. According to her Facebook page “Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman”, the goal is to remove her breathing tube so she can eat, talk and drink.



Lauren Van Horn had surgery on her Achilles tendon and heel.



During the girls journey to healing, support has poured in from across the country. Thousands of people are following their Facebook pages that are regularly updated with information about the girls.



Cody Johnson from The Cody Johnson Band sent a video to Kitterman saying “Hey Izzy, this is Cody Johnson. I just wanted to say ‘stay strong.’”



Johnson is Kitterman’s favorite singer, according to her Facebook page.



The Tulsa Police Department also sent a video message saying “Hi Izzy. We are members of the Tulsa Police K-9 unit and we’re wishing you well and look forward to seeing you back in Tulsa.”



Several victims in the crash played soccer in Tulsa.



The OSU soccer team huddled together to tell Van Horn that she was in their thoughts and prayers and they know she will have a great recovery.



Professional soccer players Morgan Brian and Lydia Williams sent video messages.



Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank did as well. He told Kitterman “You got to hang in there kid, because sometimes life throws you some tough curve balls but you’ve got to stay focused.”



Van Horn and Kitterman’s Facebook pages are regularly updated with messages of support sent in and the latest in their recovery.

