Funeral services begin for the four victims in last Monday's wreck on I-35 near Purcell.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning memorial services will be held for 40-year-old Erin Van Horn and her 10-year-old son Zachary Van Horn at Life Church in Edmond.

The mother of three is described as a "loving and loyal" mother and wife. She's survived by her husband, Matthew, and two children, Samantha and Lauren. Samantha was also in the crash, but survived with minor injuries. Lauren is still still in the hospital recovering.

Zachary Van Horn is described as being a good, big brother and an excellent athlete. He was part of the Tulsa Soccer Club, along two of the other victims in the crash.

13-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzie" Edwards and her brother 11-year-old Beck Kitterman will have visitation Tuesday night at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tulsa from 4 to 7 p.m. Their funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the catholic church.

Lizzie Edwards was captain of her team at the Tulsa Soccer Club and was known to be a leader on and off the field. Last Friday, she donated her organs saving many lives, according to family members.

Her brother Beck Kitterman was also very athletic. Loved ones say he was "the sweetest little boy" always displaying empathy and sympathy toward others.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: