13-year-old killed in Purcell crash donates organs, saves lives

TULSA -- A heroic and selfless act is giving a community affected by tragedy, a reason to wipe away their tears.

Lizzie Edwards,13, who was killed in a horrific car accident in Purcell on Monday, donated her organs Friday morning, saving many lives, according to family members.

Teammates said Lizzie was a champion. They describe her as a born leader, both on and off the field — and now, she continues to lead, even after death, saving lives with a selfless act of love, by donating her organs.

On Monday, seven people from Jenks were driving back from Turner Falls when they became involved in a serious accident.

Lizzie was taken to the hospital and placed on life support before passing away on Wednesday. The driver, 40-year-old Erin Van Horn was killed, along with her 10-year-old son Zachary, and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman.

Two 13-year-old’s, Lauren Van Horn and Izzy Kitterman, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while 7-year-old Sam Van Horn was treated and released.

Lizzie's teammates, were visibly upset on Friday, and declined an interview as the news of their friend's passing is still too much.

But their tears spoke for them, showing a sign of unconditional love.

Although Lizzie won't lace up her cleats to join her teammates on the field, they know she's with them in spirit. It’s a spirit that will live on through the lives she saved.

As the reality of Lizzie's departure sets in, the community clings to a promise written on a sign, hung on the soccer fence where Lizzie played. It reads that “Even in our dark times, God is still there. His light shines."

It’s a light loved one's like to think is Lizzie.

Lauren Van Horn is in the hospital and is improving, while Izzy Kitterman remains in critical condition.