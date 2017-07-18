Three killed in crash in Purcell Monday afternoon, four taken to hospital

PURCELL, Okla. – Three people are dead after a crash Monday afternoon in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Both a 10 and 11-year-old were killed in the crash. Three 13-year-olds and a 7-year-old were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Erin Van Horn was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: