New boundaries approved, new elementary school named at BAPS board meeting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The Broken Arrow Public Schools Board of Education named the new elementary school, approved boundary changes and approved new leadership changes during a meeting Tuesday night.

BAPS says its fifteenth elementary school will be named Timber Ridge Elementary School. It’s being built at 71st Street and S. 209th E. Avenue and is scheduled to open in August 2017.

They say Sequoyah Middle School is also undergoing a major renovation to provide additional classrooms for more students. The new elementary school and additional classrooms at Sequoyah are meant to allow the district to alleviate crowding.

Also during the meeting, the board approved new boundary proposals developed by parents and patrons from across the district. BAPS says the boundary changes for early childhood centers, elementary schools and middle schools were necessary due to continued growth in the Broken Arrow community.

Officials say students impacted by the boundary change will be notified in the next two weeks. They say those families who want to stay at their current site may apply for a transfer.

Families who are being redistricted are asked to submit an application by Feb. 19. Applications are available at the district’s enrollment center at 210 N. Main Street.

The board also approved a new leadership team:

Karla Dyess, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education

Margaret Coates, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education

Lori Tiger, Chief Human Resources Officer

Natalie Eneff, Chief Financial Officer

Amanda Summers, Chief Communications Officer

BAPS says these new members join Superintendent Dr. Janet Dunlop, Associate Superintendent Chuck Perry and Chief Operations Officer Michelle Bergwall as the district’s top administrators. The district is still searching for a new Chief Technology Officer.

