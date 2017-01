BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The Broken Arrow Public Schools Board of Education named Dr. Janet Dunlop as its new superintendent.

The announcement was made during a special boarding meeting on Tuesday.

BAPS officials say Dunlop was serving as the interim superintendent after Dr. Jarod Mendenhall agreed to leave the district. They say she has more than 25 years of experience in the education field.

“I am thrilled to be back home in Broken Arrow and to have this opportunity to serve my community. The collaboration between Broken Arrow’s students, teachers, staff, parents and patrons is truly the reason Broken Arrow Public Schools is one-of-a-kind,” Dunlop said. “I look forward to remaining steadfast in our goal toward 100 percent literacy, engagement and graduation.”

Dunlop’s contract runs through June 30, 2018. The district says it can be extended by a mutual agreement.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: