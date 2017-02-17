Woman's remains found in Okmulgee dumpster may be in several states

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the remainder of a woman’s body partially discovered in a dumpster outside an Okmulgee Murphy USA gas station.

Officers in Boulder say they believe Ashley Mead, 25, who coworkers reported as missing on Sunday after she didn't show up to work, likely was murdered in Boulder.

They believe her body was at least partially dismembered outside of Shreveport, Louisiana. Officers located part of her body in a dumpster at an Okmulgee Murphy USA gas station not far from where police arrested Adam Densmore, 32, and recovered the couple's 13-month-old child.

Okmulgee Police are expected to hold a 4:30 p.m. press conference. Watch the entire press conference in the player below:

Police say they believe Mead's body parts could be strewn across the nation in communities through which the suspect traveled.

RELATED: Murder warrant issued after body found in dumpster at Okmulgee gas station

Just a day after arresting Densmore, police announced charges of first-degree murder.

Officers say they aren't certain exactly where Densmore traveled, but say they believe he left Boulder on February 12, then drove south to Raton, New Mexico.

From there, police say he may have driven through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, Louisiana on February 13.

RELATED: Police in Okmulgee investigating after body found in dumpster outside Murphy USA gas station

On February 14, police say Densmore drove to Conway, Arkansas where he spent the night.

February 15 would be Densmore's last day of travel, taking him to Okmulgee, Oklahoma, when police located him just west of Tulsa.

Police say Mead's body was likely dismembered, and part of it could be in a purple suitcase. Anybody who sees a purple suitcase, much like the one pictured below, in an odd location is asked not to touch it, but call police immediately.

Those who find immediate suspicious items can call local police and mention the Ashley Mead case.

