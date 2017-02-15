Police in Okmulgee investigating reports of body found in dumpster outside Murphy USA gas station

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Police are investigating reports of a body found in a dumpster at an Okmulgee gas station.

The investigation is currently ongoing at the Murphy USA filling station in the town.

Reports of body found in dumpster at Okmulgee Murphy USA filling station. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/w6eJDtNo3x — Cori Duke (@CoriDuke_KJRH) February 15, 2017

A witness said she saw police pull a suitcase full of body parts out of a dumpster. The witness also said a gas station attendant was taking out the trash when she saw what is believed to be the body.

Police in Okmulgee are set to speak at a news conference scheduled for 6 p.m.

Watch the press conference below. Video may take a moment to load.

