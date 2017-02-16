Murder warrant issued after body found in dumpster at Okmulgee Murphy USA gas station

OKMULGEE, Okla. -- A murder warrant has been issued for a man arrested Wednesday believed to be connected to a body found in an Okmulgee dumpster.

Police say Adam Densmore (pictured below) was arrested Wednesday in connection with the body found.

Police say an employee of the Murphy USA gas station was taking out the trash when she reportedly discovered the body in the dumpster.

RELATED: Police investigate after body found in Okmulgee dumpster

According to an affidavit, police reviewed a photo from surveillance video of the suspect and a booking photo of Densmore and believe them to be the same person.

