Mike Collier has worked in the Tulsa market for 17 years, covering the severe and constantly-changing weather of Green Country.

Born and raised in Tulsa, Collier fell in love with weather at the young age of 7, when he visited Channel 2 as a Cub Scout. It was the Channel 2 chief meteorologist, at the time, who gave Collier a printout of his first weather map.

From that moment on, he says he was committed to being a meteorologist in Tulsa. “I always knew I’d be a meteorologist,” said Collier. “To realize that dream at the station where my passion was first ignited, is literally a dream come true. Tulsa is home for me. My family and friends are here. I want to serve this community both as a meteorologist who is accurate about the weather we can expect each day and as a community member who is involved and engaged in making Tulsa even better.”

Oklahoma Magazine named Collier top meteorologist for the past three years. He also is a two-time winner of the Tulsa Press Club’s best use of social media honor.

Collier has a strong social media following and he will continue to engage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @MikeCollierWX.

He believes in giving back to his community and volunteers regularly for various community organizations. He also spent five years on the Board of Directors for Emergency Infant Services, an organization that helps infants and children with emergency needs such as formula, diapers and clothing.

Collier and his wife, Erin, have two children, with a third on the way. In his free time, he loves running, playing tennis and enjoying Oklahoma Lakes.