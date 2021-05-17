Wrongfully convicted brothers get $75 million settlement

Two Black men were awarded $75 million for being sentenced to death for a rape and murder they didn't commit.

It may be the largest settlement for a wrongful conviction in North Carolina history.

Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, who both have intellectual disabilities, have been behind bars for 31 years.

A jury decided each man should get $1 million for each year they were wrongfully imprisoned.

The men say police coerced them into confessing and they used fabricated evidence to back up their false claims.

