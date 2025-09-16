Japan sets new world record for having nearly 100,000 centenarian citizens

Japan has once again broken its own world record for the highest number of people aged 100 or older, with nearly 100,000 centenarians now living in the island nation.

This milestone marks the 55th consecutive year that Japan has held this distinction, demonstrating the country's remarkable trend of longevity among its population.

Women represent an overwhelming majority of Japan's centenarians, accounting for 88% of those who have reached the century mark.

The achievement comes as no surprise, given Japan's status as having the world's longest life expectancy. The country is also home to the oldest living person, who is 114 years old.

Japan represents one of the world's fastest aging societies, a demographic shift attributed to several factors, including residents' typically healthier diets and the nation's low birth rate.

The consistent growth in the centenarian population reflects broader demographic trends that have significant implications for Japan's healthcare system, economy, and social structure as the country continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of an aging society.

