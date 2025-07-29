Starmer says UK will recognize Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to ceasefire

The U.K. will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, allows the U.N. to bring in aid and takes other steps toward long-term peace, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday.

Starmer called ministers together for a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He told them that Britain will recognize a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two state solution."

He also said Hamas must release all the hostages it holds, agree to a ceasefire, “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza, and commit to disarmament.”

Starmer said in a televised statement that his government will assess in September “how far the parties have met these steps” before making a final decision on recognition.

Britain has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.

Pressure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood has mounted since French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will become the first major Western power to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

More than 250 of the 650 lawmakers in the House of Commons have signed a letter urging the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

Starmer said that despite the set of conditions he set out, Britain believes that “statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.”