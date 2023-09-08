Why Apple is urging you to update iPhone software ASAP

If you haven't updated your iPhone since late Thursday, Apple is urging you to do so right away. That is because researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab discovered a flaw caused by "highly sophisticated exploits and mercenary spyware."

The update is needed for the following devices: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

"Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," Apple said.

The Citizen Lab also urges everyone to update their devices immediately.

"Last week, while checking the device of an individual employed by a Washington DC-based civil society organization with international offices, Citizen Lab found an actively exploited zero-click vulnerability being used to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus mercenary spyware," Citizen Lab said on Thursday.

The group said that it believes that placing the phone in Lockdown Mode blocks this attack for those with updated software.

"We commend Apple for their rapid investigative response and patch cycle, and we acknowledge the victim and their organization for their collaboration and assistance," Citizen Lab said.

The vulnerabilities arose in devices' Image I/O framework and Apple's Wallet function.

To initiate an update, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

