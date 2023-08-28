While preparing for Idalia, Florida reports gas contamination problem

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to ease fears that contaminated fuel could hinder people as they prepare for Idalia, which is expected to become a major hurricane.

The state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services identified more than two dozen gas stations that unknowingly sold the contaminated fuel.

The fuel was sold at numerous 7-Eleven gas stations in cities including Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Lakeland. Other impacted gas stations include BJ's Wholesale, Handy Foods and 2K Express 5.

Consumers are warned that if they purchased fuel from one of the impacted stations after 10 a.m. on Saturday their vehicles or generators may not function properly.

Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling the fuel until the tanks are cleaned and the gasoline is replaced.

DeSantis said on Monday that this incident, which officials believe was caused by human error, will not have a major impact on fuel supply in the state. He noted that the state has 200,000 gallons of fuel on standby ahead of the storm.

“That will be available as needed once the storm passes," he said.

Citgo is reportedly responsible for the contamination. The company is asking consumers who had problems with their vehicles after filling up with fuel to contact them online at citgo.com/contact-us to file a claim. They can also contact the state of Florida at 1-800-HELP-FLA.

