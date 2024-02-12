What to buy from Amazon’s early President’s Day deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Presidents’ Day weekend is coming up and retailers are already rolling out their deals for shoppers looking for big savings. While the long weekend isn’t here yet, the shopping is!
Amazon’s President’s Day Sale has markdowns on items in almost every department: from apparel and electronics to kitchen gadgets and beauty products.
Whether you’re looking for your next comfy cardigan to get through the last weeks of winter or maybe some new gym equipment to keep you active, you will find can’t-miss deals throughout the week.
A few highlights we’ve already found include:
- This DeWalt 20 V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Set for $139
- A beautiful Anne Klein Women’s Leather Strap Watch for $21
- The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer/Hot Air Brush for $36
- The NuWave Cast Iron 10.6-in. Griddle Pan for $24.50
To help you find the best prices, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Amazon President’s Day deals below. And, make sure to keep checking back since the sale runs through Feb. 19. Sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up to date on all of the best deals out there this week!
Amazon President’s Day Sale Kitchen Deals
The 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi Deluxe 8-quart Pressure Cooker is your kitchen’s jack of all trades. Enjoy the versatility of having a pressure cooker to get a quick meal on the table for your family or having an extra large air fryer to crisp up french fries, chicken nuggets, or other delicious finger foods. This cooker can also steam, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and much more.
- Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker, $80 (was $100)
- Calphalon 10-piece Pot and Pan Set, $160 (was $210)
- Crock-Pot 8-quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $64 (was $100)
- Multifunctional Vegetable Chopper, $20 (was $34)
- Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer, $51 (was $60)
- Mueller 1.8 L. Electric Tea Kettle, $30 (was $45)
- Antree Pasta Maker KitchenAid Attachment, $68 (was $100)
- Joyful 12-piece Freezer-Safe Food Storage Containers, $39 (was $70)
- Chef IQ Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer, $99 (was $130)
- Soufull 40-oz. Hot/Cold Tumbler with Handle, $21 (was $40)
Amazon President’s Day Sale Bedding Deals
$49 (was $70) on Amazon, plus a 15% off coupon
Stay warm anywhere in the house with this Sealy Electric Throw Blanket. Both sides of this 50-in. x 60-in blanket will feel soft and cozy against your skin. You can program your heated throw blanket to run from 2 to 10 hours and six different heat settings that range from 95 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll save nearly 30% on this limited-time deal.
- Utopia Brushed Fiber 3-piece Bed Sheet Set, $13 to $21 (was $16 to $29)
- Lane Linen Egyptian Cotton Pillowcases, Set of 2, $26 (was $50)
- Mulberry Silk Pillowcases, Set of 2, $29 (was $45)
- Easeland RV Queen Quilted Pillow Top Mattress Pad, $40 (was $50)
- Basic Home 26 x 26 Down Feather Pillow Inserts, Set of 2, $43 (was $80)
- Utopia Fleece Microfiber Blanket, $23 (was $29)
- Bedsure Faux Fur Blanket, Queen, $48 (was $56)
- Cooling Memory Foam Pillows (set of 2), $56 (was $70)
- 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, King Size, $44 (was $56)
- Luxury Goose Feather Down Comforter, King, $130 (was $163)
Amazon President’s Day Sale Home and Garden Deals
The iRobot Roomba j7 is marked down 50% during the Amazon President’s Day Sales Event, saving you just over $300. Take floor cleaning out of your hands and let the Roomba j7 do it for you. This programmable vacuum creates a smart map of your home and can detect obstacles (including pet waste) in its way to ensure a thorough clean of your floors, whether they are hard surface or carpeted.
- Bissel Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaning Machine, $120 (was $140)
- Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum, $160 (was $250)
- 4.5 L. Cool-Mist Humidifer with Remote and Night Light, $40 (was $50), plus a 25% off coupon
- 12 Pack Clear Plastic Storage Boxes, $54 (was $69)
- Kitchen Rolling Island Cart with Storage, $65 (was $85)
- Smart Bird Feeder Camera, $150 (was $260)
- Outdoor Metal Storage Shed, 6 ft. x 8 ft., $279 (was $430)
- 12-Pod Hydroponic Indoor Garden System, $50 (was $100)
- Portable Power Station with Fast Charge and Solar Generator, $179 (was $239)
- Cordless Leaf Blower and Charger with 2 Batteries, $80 (was $130)
Amazon President’s Day Sale Electronics Deals
This brand new HP Pavillion Plus 14-in Laptop combines a workhorse performance for important tasks with high-quality video and audio for enjoying your favorite programming or games. The 1 TB hard drive provides plenty of storage for documents, music, photos and videos without having to worry about a jump drive. And, the 16 GB of memory makes moving from task to task quick and lag-free. No more waiting for your computer to keep up with your workflow.
- Amazon Fire 10 Tablet with 10.1-in. Screen, $105 (was $180)
- Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $40 (was $60)
- Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headset with Microphone, $59 (was $100)
- Frameo WiFi Digital Picture Frame, 2 pack, $90 (was $170)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker, $129 (was $149)
- Samsung 32-in. Viewfinity Computer Monitor, $250 (was $385)
- Nexigo Webcam and Microphone, $40 (was $70)
- 2-Pack Indoor Security Camera with Audio, $50 (was $60)
- Shokz Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones, $55 (was $80)
Amazon President’s Day Sale Fashion Deals
Give yourself the gift of luxury with the Victoria’s Secret Icon Satin Long Robe. You can relax at home in comfort but look fabulous at the same time with this robe which features long, tapered sleeves, a hem that comes down to just above your ankles and a front tie belt. Available in black or fuschia, the silky satin has roses etched into the fabric for an extra touch of elegance.
- Levi’s Women’s Premium 501 Skinny Jeans, starting at $60 (was $108)
- Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Puffer Coat, starting at $39 (was $65)
- Honestbaby 10-Pack Short Sleeve Onesies, starting at $31 (was $50)
- Aurola Workout Leggings, starting at $26 (was $36)
- Women’s Half Zip Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt, starting at $30 (was $47)
- Wrangler Authentic Men’s Classic 5-Pocket Relaxed Fit Jeans, starting at $16 (was $30)
- Ray-Ban Erika Round Polarized Sunglasses, $142 (was $178)
- Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Hiking Boot, starting at $53 (was $100)
- 18K White Gold Plated Stud, Lab Created Diamond Earrings, $30 (was $70)
- Sketchers Women’s On-The-Go Dreamy Ballet Flat, $49 (was $70)
Amazon President’s Day Sale Beauty and Grooming Deals
Keep your hair soft and smooth with the Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush. This beauty tool uses low-temperature heat to protect your hair during drying while eliminating frizziness with the smoothing brush. With this one tool, you can add volume to your hair even while smoothing it out. It has a wet mode and a dry mode to suit your daily beauty routine.
- Braun Laser Hair Removal Device for Women, $349 (was $430)
- Olay Smooth and Renew Facial Moisturizer, $29 (was $36)
- Makeup Vanity Mirror with LED Lights, $70 (was $110)
- Novah Professional Hair Clippers for Men, $80 (was $100)
- LuxRenew Red Light Therapy Face Mask, $117 (was $130)
- Waterproof, Detachable Head Shaver/Electric Razor, $32 (was $60)
- CLIE Rechargeable Face Cleansing/Exfoliating Brush, $32 (as $40)
- Beetles 23-piece Gel Nail Polish with Base Gel Top Coat, $18 (was $29)
- Travel Toiletry Bag + Hanging Organizer, $19 (was $30)
- Collapsible Electric Foot Spa with Rotary Massage, $70 (was $130)
What to buy from Amazon’s early President’s Day deals originally appeared on Simplemost.com