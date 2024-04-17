Watch Now
Wonderful Wednesday

Warm weather continues before a cold front moves in Thursday
Posted at 6:48 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 07:48:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — Pleasant outdoor weather in store today with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with calm south winds.

Mostly cloudy skies with highs Thursday reaching the low 80s before a cold front moves in bringing cooler weather across the area. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms mainly for southeast Oklahoma by the evening. Winds will pick up with gusts up to 40 mph.

Behind the front, lows dropping in the 40s Friday with highs in the 60s.

A cool weekend with highs in the low 60s by Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and storms.

Dry conditions for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs return in the 70s by early next week.

