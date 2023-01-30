Wintry weather remains possible this week

TULSA, Okla — Roads are slick and hazardous thanks to pockets of heavy sleet that tracked across areas mostly along and south of I-44 today. These areas of sleet, and some freezing rain will move out this evening. We'll get a break tonight into tomorrow morning, but road conditions, especially neighborhood streets an side roads, will remain slick. Travel is discouraged. If you have to head out, roads are passable, but allow for extra time to get from point A to point B.

Another round of light wintry weather moves in tomorrow morning, then departs by tomorrow evening. Sleet is the most likely form of precipitation, but some freezing rain is possible too, mostly south of I-40. Even though amounts don't look heavy, any additional frozen precip with keep road conditions icy and dicey. Temps will hold in the mid 20s for highs.

Not all of us are down with the wintry weather yet and yet a 3rd system approaches from the south west Wednesday AM and moves out Thursday PM. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible with this system, but there is a question how far north the precipitation may reach. Very likely we'll see a wintry mix near/south of I-40, with a chance up to about HWY 412. North of 412, chances look much less with dry air dominating over northern parts of Green Country to the Kansas line.

Once this system departs, temps will warm up and the melting will commence. Highs should easily reach the 40s Friday with temps into the 50s this weekend, possibly pushing 60 on Sunday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --