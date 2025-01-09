Winter weather will impact the region today through tomorrow

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR FAR SE OKLAHOMA 6AM THURSDAY UNTIL 12 PM FRIDAY**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of NE Oklahoma and into SE Kansas**

Snow chances increase first near/south of I-40 south mid/late morning, and will increase farther north (including Tulsa) midday into the afternoon. Rain, or even some sleet, may mix in initially, but we will eventually turn to all snow. If you have plans to be out Thursday into Friday, please plan accordingly as snow may impact those plans. Snow will move out Friday morning from northwest to southeast.

Highest snowfall totals of 3" to 6" will be possible in far southeast parts of our forecast area, with 2" to 4" closer to I-40. Areas closer to I-44 will most likely be in the 1" to 3" range. Travel impacts are likely across all of eastern Oklahoma and into SE Kansas with snow/slush covered roads with the highest impacts in southeast Oklahoma. If you so not have to be out, stay in.

Any snow that does accumulate will melt some Friday afternoon with temps climbing slightly above freezing, but we'll likely seeing some refreezing Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs Saturday and Sunday afternoon will reach the low/mid 40s over with some sunshine so lots of melting over the weekend.

