Winter weather chances early tomorrow

TULSA, OKLA- — Temperatures will run close to average today with highs in the upper 40s, along with an increase in cloud coverage ahead of our next storm system.

This system will bring increasing chances for precipitation late tonight and continuing throughout tomorrow morning with isolated chances by the afternoon. Rain is expected near I-40 and south with more of a rain/snow/sleet mix for areas north.

Highs tomorrow afternoon in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

For the upcoming weekend, we get a break in precipitation with temps returning to the 40s on Saturday then lower 50s by Sunday.

Another storm system will bring widespread, moderate precipitation and gusty winds to the region Monday through Tuesday night. Monday looks to bring rain into the area with a possible transition to snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Exact timing and amounts of each precipitation type are still being ironed out.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

