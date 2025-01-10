Winter Storm Warning until noon in Green Country

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR COUNTIES ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-44 UNTIL NOON FRIDAY**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-44 THROUGH NOON FRIDAY**

Snow will gradually be moving out from west to east this morning and early afternoon.

Highest snowfall totals of 8" to 12"+ south of I-40! Travel impacts are likely across all of eastern Oklahoma and into SE Kansas with snow/slush covered roads with the highest impacts in areas that see the most amount of snow. Some roads may even become impassable with the heavy snow. We've also seen roads closed at times in parts of Oklahoma due to accidents, travel is strongly discouraged.

Lots of clouds will keep temps chill into Friday afternoon with temps just barely climbing above freezing. Any standing water will refreeze Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the teens. Watch for slick spots!

Highs Saturday and Sunday afternoon will reach the low/mid 40s over with some sunshine. We'll have a better chance to melt/thaw over the weekend.

