Winter Storm Warning Effective this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — **WINTER STORM WARNING: Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore County in OK until 6:00pm Thursday**

Wind chills near zero this morning. Then moisture moves in mid-late morning and into the afternoon in the form of sleet and freezing rain.

Another wave of sleet and freezing rain moves in tomorrow. During these 2 days, there could be some snow from time to time, but it's looking like this event will mainly bring us ice.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly cloudy on Friday and mid 30s.

Chance for a light wintry mix on Saturday. Mostly cloudy and 30s.

Highs around 50° on Sunday and mostly sunny.

The sun will stick around on Monday with highs near 60°.

