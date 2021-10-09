Windy with near record heat

Happy Saturday!

Today will be unseasonably hot and windy with highs in the middle 90s. The record high is 97 set in 1963. Southwest winds may gust near 40mph which will lead to a high fire danger.

Sunday will be hot and breezy with highs near 90. Severe storms will be likely Sunday evening with large hail, damaging winds a few tornadoes possible.

Be weather aware

There will be additional storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

