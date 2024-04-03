Windy Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — The sunshine returns today with highs in the low 60s. Expect gusty northwest winds with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight lows may fall back into the mid/upper 30s for Thursday morning.

A slow warming trend continues with mid 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Great outdoor weather with winds between 5-15 mph.

Strong south winds 15-25 mph expected by the weekend. Highs will warm up in the upper 70s but we are tracking a chance for showers and storms late Saturday into early hours on Sunday.

We are still a few days out to determine the cloud coverage for the Total Solar Eclipse happening Monday, but data has been looking more optimistic! Stay tuned as we get closer!

Another storm system moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and storms.

