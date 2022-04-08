Windy Weather Remains/Freeze Warning Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — ***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY***
Mostly sunny and still windy on Friday. NW gusts up to 35 mph. Highs near 60°.
Mostly sunny and low 70s on Saturday after starting out near freezing. We're looking at a widespread frost/freeze situation to start the weekend.
Partly cloudy and upper 70s on Sunday with the wind returning. Lows in the 50s.
Then Monday through Wednesday, a good chance of strong to severe storms in the area. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
