Windy Weather Remains/Freeze Warning Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — ***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY***

Mostly sunny and still windy on Friday. NW gusts up to 35 mph. Highs near 60°.

Mostly sunny and low 70s on Saturday after starting out near freezing. We're looking at a widespread frost/freeze situation to start the weekend.

Partly cloudy and upper 70s on Sunday with the wind returning. Lows in the 50s.

Then Monday through Wednesday, a good chance of strong to severe storms in the area. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

