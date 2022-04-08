Watch
Windy Weather Remains/Freeze Warning Tonight

Severe Weather Chances Possible Early Next Week
Posted at 4:08 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 05:08:03-04

TULSA, OKLA- — ***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY***

Mostly sunny and still windy on Friday. NW gusts up to 35 mph. Highs near 60°.

Mostly sunny and low 70s on Saturday after starting out near freezing. We're looking at a widespread frost/freeze situation to start the weekend.

Partly cloudy and upper 70s on Sunday with the wind returning. Lows in the 50s.

Then Monday through Wednesday, a good chance of strong to severe storms in the area. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

