Windy, warm Wednesday

Wind Advisory 8am to 6pm

Today will be mostly cloudy and very windy with southerly wind gusts over 40mph. Highs today will be close to a record in the upper 70s. The record high today is 77 set in 1948.

There will be chances for showers and storms tonight ahead of a cold front. Some may contain some strong winds from 40 to 50mph.

Thursday is looking cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain chances return for Friday.

