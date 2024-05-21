Windy day ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — We will start Tuesday dry with highs in the upper 80s and gusty south winds ahead of our next storm system bringing a chance for scattered strong to severe storms by the afternoon/evening with all hazards possible.

Northerly winds behind the front for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Strong to severe storms will once again be possible throughout the day tomorrow with the highest potential near and south of I-44.

Our active weather pattern continues with another chance for more severe storms Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

After a break from the rain on Friday, more unsettled weather for Memorial Day Weekend. Some severe weather looks possible, but the timing and where chances may be highest are still uncertain. Stay tuned as we get closer for the latest updates.

