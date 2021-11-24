Windy and Warm Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Winds will continue to strengthen today out of the south with periodic gusts upward of 40 mph.

Despite the lack of sunshine as clouds thicken throughout the day, highs this afternoon still managing to peak in around 70 degrees.

Shower chances return this evening and look to end early Thanksgiving morning as another cold front moves through the region.

A few non-severe embedded Thunderstorms are also possible.

As of now, it looks fairly dry during the day on Thanksgiving with increasing sunshine, but much cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Afternoon temperatures are still in the 50s on Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

