Windy and Warm Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla — Strong southerly flow will keep conditions windy and warm for your Memorial day plans. A WIND ADVISORY is in a effect for wind gusts that may exceed 40mph. Be advised as area lakes will be choppy. Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Most of tomorrow will be windy and warm as well, but our chances of showers and storms will increase by late afternoon and evening. Initially, the highest chances of storms will be over northern western parts of the region, but expect the chance to drop south overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible with mainly a wind and hail threat. Locally heavy rain may lead to some localized flooding issues as well.

Storms should clear by Thursday afternoon with a drop in temps...highs in the 70s. Temps will rebound back into the 80s this weekend with some sunshine.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --