Windy And Warm; High Fire Danger Friday

TULSA, Okla — A windy and warm Friday is on tap across Green Country. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged as the Fire Danger will be very high. Still a great day to be outside with highs in the mid 80s, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Fantastic weather for Friday Night Football as temps will fall through the 70s and into the 60s by the time games end tonight.

A cold front will be moving into Green Country Saturday. By afternoon, the front will be located very close to I-40 with temps in the low/mid 80s north of the front, and closer to 90 south. A couple of isolated storms may develop along the front by late afternoon and early evening. Through the evening, storms will likely become more widespread north of the front, then gradually tracking southeast through the overnight into Sunday morning. Some severe weather is possible with a wind and hail threat. Tornado threat looks very low.

The front will keep pushing south into Texas Sunday. Our rain chances come to an end with perhap0s some gradual clearing Sunday PM. Temps will be cooler...holding in the low 70s.

The chilliest air of the season arrives early to mid next week! Lows are expected to be in the 30s with perhaps some of us seeing our first freeze next Tuesday and/or Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon temps may not make it to 60. All indications are we'll warm back up by next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --