Windy And Mild; Severe Storms Friday

TULSA, Okla — Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream north. As a result, we'll continue to notice more clouds mixing with a little sun today. Highs should stay in the low to mid-70s tomorrow with a gusty south breeze. Despite the clouds, we stay dry today.

By daybreak tomorrow, a few showers and perhaps isolated storms will develop. The higher threat for severe storms increases in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern, but with a highly sheared environment, we can't rule out a tornado or two either. We'll be monitoring closely and it will be important to stay weather-aware Friday afternoon into Friday night. Storms will also bring beneficial rain with about 1"-3" of rain south of I-44. Lesser amounts north.

Good news, we clear out in time for what will be a beautiful weekend! Expect a pleasant Saturday (low/mid-60s) and a gorgeous Sunday (low/mid-70s) with lots of sun!

As moisture starts its return early next week, we can't rule out a shower or storm Monday and Tuesday. No severe weather expected.

