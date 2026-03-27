Windy and Cooler Finish to Week

**WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TODAY FOR MOST COUNTIES ALONG AND NORTH OF I-40**

A cold front will move through the area this morning, bringing a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms north of I-40.

Widespread gusty north winds will develop behind the front and continue through this evening. Some gusts likely to be upward of 45 mph. As drier air moves into the region, fire weather concerns are expected to redevelop this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will stay cooler and generally remain in the 50s this afternoon.

Saturday will bring pleasant and seasonably cool weather with light winds and clear skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and a chilly morning with lows reaching the 30s in spots!

Breezy southerly winds will return for much of next week, along with very warm conditions. This pattern will lead to an elevated fire weather risk each day until meaningful rainfall occurs.

Rain chances will begin to increase Tuesday, with widespread rain becoming more likely Wednesday into Thursday. Thunderstorms are expected at times during this period, and some storms could become severe or produce heavy rainfall.

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