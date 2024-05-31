Wet weather to finish May

TULSA, OKLA- — Keep the rain gear with the chance of showers and storms in the forecast throughout the day.

Like Thursday, locally heavy rain may lead to some localized flooding, and the severe threat should remain very low; However, a marginally severe storm with a wind and hail threat can not be ruled out.

Highs will trend cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Precipitation will begin to tapper off after sunset with overnight temps in the mid to lower 60s.

More dry time is expected for the upcoming weekend with only isolated rain/storm chances. Highs for both days will be warmer in the mid-80s.

Higher rain/storm chances are expected to return Sunday night into Monday as a front approaches from the north.

The pattern will remain unsettled through the first half of next week with storms remaining possible through Wednesday. Latest data is coming into better agreement we'll dry out at the end of the week.

