Wet Thursday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Another storm system bringing shower across our area this morning. A wet start to the day but we will see these weaken later this morning. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with calm northerly winds. Additional isolated to scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Some could be marginally severe with wind and maybe some hail mainly along and south of I-40.

A pleasant Friday for any outdoor activities! Look for morning temperatures in the mid 50s lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend is looking warm and mostly dry. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s with highs in the mid to low 80s both days with lots of sunshine. We could see an isolated to scattered shower or storm late Saturday but the majority will stay dry for any outdoor activities!

Next week will certainly feel like June with warm and humid conditions likely along with more showers and storms starting on Tuesday.

