Wet Start to the Work Week

TULSA, OKLA- — Increasing rain on Monday. Some thunder. Heaviest in the afternoon and at night. 1"-1.5" will be common with some isolated spots receiving around 2". Windy with southeast winds gusting up to 35-40 mph. Highs near 60°.

A few showers left for Tuesday and Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies. Still windy on Tuesday and pretty breezy on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday and low 50s Wednesday. Lows should drop to the 30s again Wednesday morning.

The clouds still hanging tough on Thursday, but back to dry conditions. Mostly sunny on Friday. Highs in the 50s on Thursday, but around 70° Friday.

As of now, the weekend is still looking great, but we've lowered temperatures a bit. Highs in the mid 60s on Saturday, then around 70° again for Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.

