Wet Christmas Eve Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Rain showers to start this Christmas Eve morning so have the rain gear as you head out. Heaviest rain looks to be around I-40 as the rain will be more delayed to clear out today. Expect mostly dry conditions this afternoon and evening with cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Santa and his reindeer will navigate a cloudy sky Christmas Eve night into very early Christmas morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s. Clouds will remain for Christmas Day with northeast winds and highs in the low 50s.

More rain showers and storms expected Thursday as another system moves in. High climb in the mid to upper 50s with southeast winds. Severe storms look to be possible for far southeast Oklahoma into Texas. Be mindful if you plan to travel after Christmas in this area.

Above normal temperatures for Friday and through the weekend with highs returning to the 60s for the weekend.

Have a safe holiday week!

