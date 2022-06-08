Wednesday Morning Storms

TULSA, Okla — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this morning through Midday across Green Country. There is a slight risk of severe weather south and east of the Tulsa metro for a wind and hail threat. A localized flood threat will be monitored as well, but we do not anticipate any widespread flooding at this time. Highs will stay below average, holding in the low 80s.

Tomorrow morning storm chances will be highest south, and then we've all got one more round of storms possible on Friday morning. After that, our unsettled stretch will finally end and temps will heat up!

Temps may reach into the 90s on Sunday with more 90s and sunshine staying with us into next week. Heat index values in the 100s look very possible as well.

