Weather looks perfect for Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla — After enjoying a lot of sunshine today, we’ll keep skies clear tonight with light winds. Not as this morning morning, but many of us will still drop to near freezing or just below Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving afternoon will be awesome! Perfect for your Turkey Day plans! Look for sunny skies, a light south breeze, and highs in the low/mid 60s. For Black Friday shoppers, a cold front will cool afternoon highs on Friday back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect a mostly sunny day as well. Grab the sweaters and jackets and you’ll be good to go!

A storm system will bring increasing rain chances Saturday evening through Sunday morning. It is possible temperatures get cold enough over far northwest parts of the region for some snow or sleet to mix in, especially near the OK/KS line. Accumulating snow will be farther north and west just outside of our forecast area. Still a few days out so we’ll be fine tuning this as we get closer.

Highs Saturday may climb to near 50, but we’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on the cooler side of the system Sunday. Next week will start with lots of sunshine with chilly temperatures as well.

