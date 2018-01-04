WEATHER BLOG: What exactly is a "bomb cyclone"?

That this point, it is probably safe to say that you have seen the term "bomb cyclone" on the news or social media. It sounds rather terrifying, actually. And perhaps it leaves you wondering what in the world is going to happen to the Northeast over the next few days?

Well technically, "bomb cyconle" isn't a thing, but a "bombogenesis" is. It is the meteorological term given to a system that has the capability of dropping 24 millibars in 24 hours or less. Or in other words, it rapidly intensifies in 24 hours.

This particular storm is churning just off the eastern coastline and bringing in warmer air from the ocean. On the back side of the storm, very cold air from the north and west off of the land is being mixed in with the warmer air. That temperature gradient between the two air temperatures is what is allowing for a deepening in the storm system, and in turn, a "bombogenesis".

This storm is expected to bring very high winds, very cold air, and major travel concerns for the northeastern coastline.