WEATHER BLOG: Risk for severe storms Friday

This Friday we will see our first increased chance for severe weather outbreak this season.

A strong upper-level trough will swing through from the Rockies bringing changes to the warm and windy weather we have seen here the past few days. As this moves in it will spark up showers and storms along the dry line Friday afternoon. As of now, it looks like the dry line will develop along or just east of highway 75 and move eastward. This means those storms have the best chance of developing and impacting those around highway 75 and then counties to the east.

Tulsa metro is just on the edge of that line, so there is the possibility that we may not see anything here in the metro, however, it is good to always stay prepared.

Our eastern counties definitely hold the best chance for storms. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado are all possible.

The other threat will be the increase in fire danger to the west of the dryline! So our western counties need to be ready for very windy conditions to take place again on Friday.

Behind the front, it will be much cooler! Highs will be 20 degrees below average this weekend!