Warming Up Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy fog across the area this morning but once that clears, look for mostly sunny skies! A warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Calm winds with mostly dry conditions.

A weak cold front moves in overnight bringing a chance for a few showers and storms. A few isolated storms could be marginally severe mainly along the Oklahoma/Kansas line. Not everyone will see rain.

Staying dry Thursday with breezy northeast winds. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to low 80s.

Another cold front arrives Friday. Some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms for the first half of Friday with a better chance arriving during the evening. early as Friday. Highs for Friday in the mid/upper 70s north with warmer temps likely south of I-40.

Rain chances will likely remain into Saturday morning, but then tapering off into the afternoon and evening. We'll keep a rain chance in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures will struggle in the mid to low 70s and lows in the upper 50s!

