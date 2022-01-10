Warming Up this Week

Watch
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jan 10, 2022
TULSA, OKLA- — After a chilly start to the day, temperatures are forecast to warm around 50 degrees under a mainly sunny sky.

Calm and clear evening with temps holding steady in the 40s, then dropping just below freezing overnight into early tomorrow morning.

Our warming trend spills over into tomorrow with highs in the 50s, along with increasing southerly winds.

Rain chances likely Thursday into Friday.

