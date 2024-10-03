Warming Up This Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A warmer start to the day compared to yesterday morning, temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. In the afternoon we look to climb in the low 90s with a steady south breeze.

A copy and paste forecast next few days with overnight lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

A dry cold front moves in Sunday bringing northerly winds with highs in the upper 80s depending on the timing.

That front will drop highs to the low 80s Monday afternoon. Morning lows in the mid 50s with northerly to northeasterly winds. Unfortunately, no rain with this front either as we'll remain dry through next week

