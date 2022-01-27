Warming Up into the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — We'll keep a sun/cloud mix around today with warmer temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Quiet evening ahead with temps still trending in the 40s then falling into the mid-20s overnight.

Chilly start to Friday with warmer daytime highs in the upper 40s, along with plenty of sunshine.

Warming trend continues into the upcoming weekend with 50s for Saturday and near 60 degrees by Sunday.

There are signs of a potential winter storm impacting the region next week, with a mix of precipitation types possible next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Several details still need to come together such as the storm track and timing of precipitation types, resulting in uncertainty of amounts or impacts for any given location.

Be sure to monitor the forecast closely and check back for updates!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --