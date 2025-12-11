Warming Up for Thursday

TULSA, OKLA — A cold start with a much warmer afternoon. South westerly winds return 10-25 mph bringing temperatures back in the low to mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky!

These winds combined with unseasonably warm temperatures and afternoon humidity values falling to near 30 percent will result in limited fire weather danger today. The greatest fire weather danger will generally be near and west of Highway 75.

Winds will relax somewhat by this evening with unseasonably warm overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Two dry cold fronts will set the stage as we close out the work week and into the weekend.

The first front will move across the area late tonight and into tomorrow morning, followed by a second, much stronger, cold front Saturday afternoon and evening.

Highs for both Friday and Saturday topping out in the low to mid-50s. By Sunday Highs will be chilly in the mid-30s!

Wind chill values in the single digits and teens will be common Saturday night and Sunday morning in the wake of this second front.

Temperatures will steadily climb warmer next week.

