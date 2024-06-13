Warming trend into the weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Heat and humidity will continue to increase over the area today with highs in the mid to lower 90s and feels like temperatures around 100 this afternoon.

Temperatures and heat index values get a bit hotter to finish the week and into the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the mid-90s tomorrow and continuing into Father's Day weekend.

Heat index values likely stay shy of heat advisory criteria, but stay hydrated anyway. We'll feel likely mid/upper 90s Thursday with some triple digits possible Friday through Sunday.

There is a very slight chance we could see a shower or storm Saturday night into Sunday morning for our northern counties. Another slight chance for Sunday PM and Monday PM but the majority will miss out on measurable rain.

Overall, the summer-like heat will be the rule into next week as well with summer starting one week from today!

