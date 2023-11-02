Warming trend continues to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — After a chilly morning, gusty south winds and sunshine will continue to push temps up into the weekend. Look for high temps near 60 today, mid/upper 60s on Friday, and low 70s on Saturday! Expect a gusty south breeze, but the weather looks wonderful for Bedlam and TU’s game Saturday!

Our warmest day of the next few looks to be Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Latest data is trending milder early next week with highs in the low/mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will slowly approach from the north eventually knocking temps down by the end of the week with only slim chances of any rain.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

