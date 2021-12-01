Warming Trend Continues

TULSA, OKLA- — Our above normal temperature trend will continue as we welcome in the month of December tomorrow with the warmest day on Thursday.

Record to near-record temperatures is expected Thursday afternoon!

Widely scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night, mainly south of I-44, as another cold front moves into the region.

Slightly cooler temps move in for the upcoming weekend.

