Warming Temperatures Continue

TULSA, Okla. — An isolated shower or storm will remain possible over northwest parts of our forecast area this morning. The majority can expect dry conditions with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s.

Similar conditions expected for Friday with an isolated shower or storm for the morning commute. Once again, not everyone will see rain. Highs will stay in the upper 90s.

This weekend looks hot and humid as highs climb in the upper 90s however a few could reach the triple digits by Sunday. Don't forget the sunscreen and make sure you stay hydrated if you spending time outside!

Next week starts off hot with triple digit heat returning for a few days. Data has been consistent showing another cold front moving in by the end of the week with a drop in temps and a chance of storms. We'll keep monitoring as we get closer!

